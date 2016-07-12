The Capitol Record

Click here to watch “The Impact” 12/07/2016.

This week on “The Impact”:

We highlight a technological breakthrough making a Washington State facility the first in the world to successfully market a product made from recycled carbon fiber.





“It opens the door for a huge market,” said Brian Bonlender, Director, Washington State Dept. of Commerce. “I believe in museums of science and industry we’re going to see products made of recycled composite materials that will have originated here at the CRTC.”



In other news, several months after a medical marijuana regulation law took effect, what’s changed?

We sit down with Policy Counsel Kristi Weeks with the Washington Department of Health to find out.

“In the unregulated medical market a person could go in and buy a brownie that had 1,000 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in it. In the regulated market that’s not allowed,” said Kristi Weeks, Washington Department of Health.



Now that the November General Election results have officially been certified the numbers have implications for future initiatives and referenda. We’ll break down the totals and how they will impact signature requirements for the next four years.



Also, the state educators are announcing the adoption of the state’s first K-12 Computer Science standards. Find out what the list includes and what school administrators think it will mean for students in moving forward.

