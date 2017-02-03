This week we sit down with the Founding Dean of WSU’s new Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, John Tomkowiak. WSU’s new med school will receive its first class of 60 students this August — students chosen for their connection to Washington and who, it is hoped, will devote their future medical practice to rural and underserved areas of Washington. Then, an in-depth interview with Washington’s new Lieutenant Governor, Cyrus Habib. He lost his eyesight due to cancer at age 8, and is the country’s first Middle Eastern American statewide elected official. He’s spoken out against President Trump’s policies, and is a Democrat who presides over a Republican-led State Senate. Watch the episode here: Inside Olympia