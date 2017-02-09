“The Impact” February, 8, 2017

Click here to watch “The Impact” 2/8/2017

On “The Impact” – February 7, 2017

Ballot titles were challenged on three of the four initiatives that were on the November 8, 2016 ballot; 1433, 1464, and 1491, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.

State Senator Jamie Pedersen joins us on-set to talk about his bill to require more comprehensive review of ballot initiative titles, before they are assigned numbers.

We also highlight a cluster of bills centered on collective bargaining and union activity in Washington State. That includes a proposal to make closed door negotiations public when they involve state worker salaries and benefits.

There’s an update in the case filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that led to a Temporary Restraining Order of the travel-ban imposed through Executive Order by President Donald Trump.

And did you realize Washington State is the only state where people with multiple drunk driving convictions may not see felony charges until their fifth DUI? We’ll tell you about the bill to increase the penalties for repeat DUI convictions and lower the threshold for automatic felony penalties from five DUI’s to four.

hen in our Session Extra segment we sit down with members of the House Technology & Economic Development Committee to talk about the high-tech policy topics they’re dealing with.

We discuss the potential benefits and privacy risks posed by drones, autonomous vehicles and biometric data collection.

“Your fingerprints, your retina, your DNA, it’s not like replacing a pin code or a credit card. You’re not going to be able to get a facelift if someone steals your biometric information and starts to market to you. Like if you see on movies like Minority Report, you walk into a store and an ad pops up because they realize Norma Smith just came in and she likes brown socks,” said Rep. Jeff Morris, D-Chair, House Technology & Economic Development Committee.