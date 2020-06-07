The Capitol Record



Letter from the President

Dear Friends,

This has been a big year for TVW. In addition to celebrating our 25th anniversary providing gavel-to-gavel coverage of Washington state government, we are pleased to be honored by our peers and state policy organizations in the following ways:

A documentary produced in 2019, I-1639: Gun Law Standoff, was recognized with a Northwest Regional Emmy® Award. Congratulations to Writer / Producer Mike McClanahan, Editor David McGimpsey, and Videographer Michael Peters.

TVW was also honored with the Washington Policy Center’s 2020 Summit Award. The Summit Award recognizes the work of TVW “for excellence and commitment to providing all Washingtonians equal access to the public work of the Legislature, the Governor, and other aspects of state government. TVW reduces the geographical distances that separate Washington residents from their elected representatives, and creates more open, accessible and accountable government for everyone.”

We were also pleased to be recognized by the YMCA Youth and Government program with the Justice Robert F. Utter Award which is given to “individuals or organizations that show consistent, outstanding and sustained contributions to the cause of civic leadership in Washington State. Established in 1997, the award honors Justice Robert Utter and the principles of ethical leadership, commitment to the ideals of democracy, civic responsibility, and community service. Award recipients demonstrate positive values and service-oriented leadership, are role-models for youth, and work to enhance the true mission of democratic governance.”



ELECTION 2020

Washington’s August 4th primary is less than a month away, and TVW has been deep into election coverage since May, when candidates filed for office.

Each year there is a statewide race for elected office or a statewide ballot measure, TVW produces a Video Voters’ Guide (VVG) which contains unedited statements from both sides of each race. Every four years is the “biggie,” when Washington’s nine statewide offices are up for election: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, Attorney General, Lands Commissioner, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Insurance Commissioner, and State Supreme Court Justice This year 59 of the 83 candidates running for those offices participated, and are now airing on TVW and available online at https://www.tvw.org/2020-video-voters-guide.

Besides the VVG, TVW has already livestreamed and televised the virtual Democratic and Republican Party state conventions. During the primary season TVW has covered or will cover debates or forums for at least half of the statewide offices, with much more election coverage on tap for the fall. A highlight of that coverage: TVW is again partnering with the Seattle CityClub’s Washington Debate Coalition to produce the general election debates for Governor.

COVID-19 COVERAGE

The online viewing numbers are unlike anything TVW has experienced in its 25-year existence. Between March 10, the date of Gov. Inslee’s first COVID-related press conference, and (date), people had viewed __ MILLION minutes of TVW on the web, both through TVW’s website (tvw.org) and through social media, chiefly Facebook.

During that same time period, TVW produced:

2 Gov. Inslee personal addresses live/direct from his office to the people of Washington

__ live Gov. Inslee press conferences

__ total COVID-related governmental events – including, for instance, press conferences from the WA Employment Security Commissioner and Superintendent of Schools

__ interview episodes of Inside Olympia, The Impact, and TVV Connects

TVW quickly adapted its coverage to the new realities of COVID. Besides being the go-to source for the public, TVW became the pool feed for media across the state to cover the governor’s office. Studio interviews became zoom interviews. New computers were brought online that enabled TVW production techs, working from their laptops at home, to cover virtual meetings held by state government agencies, civic organizations and other entities.

Looking ahead, a probable special session of the State Legislature during 2020 is likely to be held, at least in part, virtually. TVW began working with the Legislature soon after COVID hit to prepare for just such a scenario. TVW will continue to innovate and adapt its coverage to whatever curves may be thrown next by the COVID pandemic.

New: TVW Connects Podcast

The TVW Connects program is now available as a podcast on many platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spreaker, Spotify, Deezer, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, and JioSaavn. Just open one of these applications, search for “TVW Connects,” and hit subscribe to stay updated on new episodes.

The latest episode of TVW Connects Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal answering questions from parents and educators about reopening Washington state schools in the fall. For more information about TVW Connects, and to watch episodes of the program, visit our show page at: https://www.tvw.org/shows/tvw-connects/



EVENTS: TVW OPEN & CELEBRATING CIVICS

As a TVW viewer and supporter, you may know there are many ways to connect with TVW and get up-to-date information about the business of our state government. But did you know there are ways to engage with TVW staff and fellow supporters?

In 2020, we will hold our 2nd Annual TVW Open Golf Tournament at The Home Course in Dupont. Our inaugural event in 2019 was a little soggy due to an unusually rainy September day, but we’re guaranteeing better weather this year!

This event is a great way to show your support for TVW and will allow us to continue to keep you informed on television, online and on our app for mobile devices. In addition, your participation will help fund our civics education program, Teach With TVW, and help the next generation of voters learn how our state government works and make informed decisions.

The tournament will be Tuesday, September 22 with a shotgun start at 12 noon. The format is a Best Ball Scramble and includes a round of golf, range access, lunch, golf cart, two drink tickets, dinner and great prizes for winners in several categories. A raffle will also take place after the round for valuable packages of great local items. It will be a fun day of golfing, networking with friends and colleagues and supporting TVW. For more information, please go to https://www.tvw.org/2020-tvw-open/

If you’d rather stick to an educational event, TVW is proud to host its fifth Celebrating Civics event at the offices of Davis Wright Tremaine in Bellevue. At this event we will recognize the teachers, lobbyists and students who participated in the Capitol Classroom program during the 2020 Legislative Session.

Capitol Classroom facilitates civics education in middle and high schools around the state through hands-on training during the session. Volunteer lobbyists connect with the teachers and students in their classrooms via web conferencing during the legislative session and track one specific bill they have chosen to follow.

At the event, you’ll hear from two inspirational teachers and students who have participated in the program and about the impact it has had on their lives. The most valuable lesson they learn is their opinions count and their voices can truly be heard if they know how the process works. This is also a fundraiser for Teach With TVW and will help TVW’s Education Department continue this important work.

The Celebrating Civics event will take place Thursday, October 8. Doors open at 5pm and there will be networking with teachers, administrators from the Bellevue and Lake Washington School Districts and local legislators before the program. The program will be from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

For more information please go to – https://www.tvw.org/celebrating-civics/

Support TVW

Friends of TVW are active, enthusiastic supporters of the vital services that TVW provides to the people of Washington. This diverse community shares a commitment to promoting open government through nonpartisan information and civics education.

TVW is a non profit organization, built on a patchwork of funding sources to deliver our coverage and programming. Individual donors are vital to our ability to provide the kind of content that matters to the people of Washington.