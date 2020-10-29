The Capitol Record

Letter from the President

Dear Friends of TVW:

Despite the challenges, or maybe because of them, the COVID pandemic has given us new opportunities to participate in the things we care about. Through all this we have learned how to remain engaged and productive. And that’s what TVW is all about. Providing tools and resources so current and future voters can engage and participate in their government.

During the month of October we are focused on civic engagement and are providing the tools and resources for Washingtonians of all ages to become more informed about their state government. At www.tvw.org/2020-election-coverage you’ll find election resources such as candidate debates and forums as well as interviews and produced programs in addition to exclusive tools such as the Video Voter’s Guide featuring messages from all candidates for statewide office and statements supporting and opposing measures that will be appearing on your ballot.

Capping off the month is our annual Celebrating Civics event on October 29. This inspiring online event will energize your civic spirit as we hear from the next generation of leaders who have participated in the innovative Teach with TVW programs. I hope you can join us on October 29th.

Finally, we’ve included a TVW Viewer Survey in this edition of TVW Update so that you can offer your opinion about what you would like to see on TVW. Take a few minutes to complete this survey and we’ll send you a TVW t-shirt or mug just for telling us what you think.

Thank you to all our sponsors, donors and friends, we really couldn’t do this without your support.



Election Coverage

A COVID-Safe Governor’s Debate; The Importance of “Down-Ticket” Races

Election season is always an exciting time at TVW, and especially every four years, when all 9 statewide elected offices are on the ballot. We focus specifically on Washington state races, though the issues of national politics often filter down into statewide and even local races.

The COVID pandemic resulted in the only gubernatorial debate of 2020, Jay Inslee vs. Loren Culp, being held Oct. 7th at the TVW Studio to meet safety and social distancing concerns. Prepping TVW to host and carry out the debate, sponsored by the Washington State Debate Coalition and Seattle CityClub, was a mammoth undertaking — and one we wouldn’t have missed! The debate for Lieutenant Governor will also take place at the TVW studio, live at 8 pm on Thursday Oct. 22nd.

One thing we’re conscientious about at TVW: covering so-called “down ticket” races. These are offices that are vitally important to the state but aren’t as heavily covered as higher-profile races. Offices like commissioner of public lands, state treasurer, and state supreme court justice.

As always TVW has produced a Video Voters’ Guide which allows you to hear direct from the candidates, unedited. The “VVG” as we call it covers all statewide races, including a statewide ballot measure: www.tvw.org/video-voters-guide

For a taste of the depth and breadth of our campaign coverage, visit our “2020 Election Coverage” page: https://www.tvw.org/2020-election-coverage/

TVW’s election coverage won’t end on Nov. 3rd. In fact post-election may be our most important and interesting election-oriented coverage — because that’s when our programming explores what the election means for Washington state, particularly the critical issue of balance of power in the State Legislature.

For in-depth, nonpartisan coverage of the 2020 election in Washington, count on TVW!

Celebrating Civics

Civics education is more important than ever before

Active, engaged and informed citizens bolster our democracy and make our communities and nation stronger.

Watch for special civics programming during the week of October 26th and then join us for a special on-line event: Celebrating Civics, our annual fundraiser for the Teach with TVW programs. October 29,2020 at 5:30 pm.

Learn about the interactive Capitol Classroom program, civics education learning modules and the all new TVW Connects program.

Be inspired by the passionate teachers and the students who have participated in the program

Hear from the volunteers who empower the next generation of engaged citizens

Envision the future and help TVW expand its civics education program across the state

Get energized and inspired Register Today



TVW OPEN

Sunshine and golf for a great cause

A great day for an important cause

The second annual TVW Open Golf Tournament was held on Tuesday, September 22 and was a huge success. More than 60 golfers played at The Golf Club at Hawk’s Prairie in Lacey under blue skies and, in addition to the generous event sponsors, helped raise more than $15,000 for TVW.

Players from across the state competed at the well-kept, links-style course for the top three Low Net spots, as well as a Men’s and Women’s Long Drive competitions and Closest to the Pin contests on each of the par 3 holes. Many of the golfers said they were just happy to get out and play golf again in a tournament and appreciated TVW keeping the event going even with the necessary Covid restrictions.

Sharp shooters Anthony Arenas, Kevin Aldridge, Brad Gustafson and Scott Wood teamed up to win First Place with a combined score of -20 under. That’s good golf! Second place went to Dave Newkirk, Scott Zimbelman, Mike Cozart, and James McDowall at -19 under, while third place went to Stafford Strong, Michael Transue, Greg Hanon and Tom Dooley with a score of-17 under.

The overall Closest to the Pin went to Marlene O’Halloran with a shot that stopped just 9 ½ inches from the cup on hole #3! Other KP winners were Jim Pratt, Scott Wood and Scott Michie. Our Long Drivers were Bobbi Cussins and Mike Leingang. Congratulations to all of our winners.

Aside from a range of skill and equipment, all players had the opportunity to purchase Producers Packages from TVW staff, which included two feet of “Birdie String” and a pair of “Mulligans.” These advantages certainly increased the enjoyment of the round and reduced scores for many of the teams.

The lucky and talented winners were able to bring home prize packages including Washington wine and spirits, autographed memorabilia from Jack Nicklaus, Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler, golf accessories and tickets to professional Seattle football, baseball and soccer events during their 2021 seasons.

The Presenting Sponsor for our second annual event was the Broadband Communications Association of Washington and we’re already planning to host the 3rd annual TVW Open Golf Tournament again next September at The Golf Club at Hawk’s Prairie. You can visit www.tvw.org/2020-tvw-open to see all of the winners and be sure to take a moment to thank all of our sponsors for their support.

Funds from the tournament and all TVW events during the year help us continue our work to promote open and transparent government for the people of Washington State.

We are currently accepting sponsorships and registrations for 2021. Don’t miss out!



TVW Viewer Survey

Why don’t you tell us what you really think!

Take a few minutes and tell us how you feel about TVW programming. What do you love? What would you like to see more of on TVW? Let us know and choose a TVW T-Shirt or Mug for your efforts!

