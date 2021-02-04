TVW Update

Inside Olympia – February 4, 2021

Police reform and accountability is a top issue in the 2021 legislature. From police tactics to independent investigations to decertification of officers to rules for the use of deadly force, more than a dozen significant proposals are up for debate. We set down with Rep. Roger Goodman, the Democratic chair of the House Public Safety Committee, and Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, the ranking Republican on the committee.

Plus, pollster Stuart Elway has been taking the temperature of Washington voters for decades. His latest polls show Washingtonians deeply divided on a wide variety of issues, from political affiliation to taxes to whether to wear masks during the COVID pandemic. We get his insights on what the polls are showing, and whether the current political climate is a reflection of the 1960s.