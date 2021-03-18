TVW Update

Video: “The Impact”: Invasive Mussels, Murder Hornets, Sunburn Plant, Sunshine Week

The recent discovery of invasive zebra mussels hiding in retail aquarium products in Seattle reveals another possible route to ruinous infestation.

Washington has a proactive boat inspection program designed to keep zebra mussels and quagga mussels from gaining a foothold in the state. The little filter feeders have wreaked havoc on hydroelectric equipment and the ecosystem in the great lakes and the Mississippi River Basin. That’s why state wildlife management agencies are so alarmed about the discovery of live zebra mussels in aquarium moss balls for sale at a Seattle pet store which led to a much wider investigation.

“They were found in pet stores across the state of Washington. We then learned that it was a regional problem and so the world has shifted in a lot of ways,” said Justin Bush, Executive Coordinator, Washington Invasive Species Council.

Within a week zebra mussel infested aquarium products were reported in at least thirty-two other states. Both PetSmart and Petco announced they were proactively pulling the products nationwide, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Any aquarium owners who bought the products are urged to properly dispose of the moss balls and disinfect their tanks to avoid releasing the mussels into state waterways. Bush says public awareness and involvement are a critical part of the state’s efforts to keep destructive species out.

“We have a huge problem to protect our state from hitchhikers on watercraft, but we now have this new unanticipated issue of potentially having infested marimo moss balls at different pet stores throughout Washington and the United States,” said Bush. “To say that we’re very concerned is probably an understatement.”

Once established the little shellfish reproduce by the millions encrusting natural and artificial structures alike. They can clog critical parts of hydroelectric dam systems that weren’t designed to be easily cleared and could cost Washington at least $100 million a year, according to Bush.

“Essentially the mussels grow on top of each other with one generation’s shells growing on top of the next, on top of the next,” said Bush. “If you picture a fish ladder for example, fish are jumping up the facility, moving through the water column, if those were covered in razor sharp shells it’s going to become a Cuisinart for some of our endangered species.”

As the weather gets warmer Asian giant hornet queens will ultimately emerge from an unknown number of nests in Washington and British Columbia. The so-called ‘murder hornets’ are the largest species of hornet in the world. They target and wipe out entire honeybee hives. They can also sting right through your clothes even if you’re wearing a beekeeper suit.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced its 2021 Asian giant hornet trapping plans with partner agencies in the federal government and Canada this week. (LINK ) Volunteer citizen trappers will be needed to help the state get a handle on where the hornets have spread to give state entomologists a shot at finding and destroying the nests.

“We’ve got one opportunity to eradicate these things, “said Bush.

Another species to watch out for has already put down roots in the state. A nightmarish weed with little white blossoms and a toxic secret inside.

“Giant hogweed is an especially large plant. The sap inside of it reacts to the sun and actually will burn your skin,” said Bush. “Third degree burns.”

For more information about how to identify and report invasive species check out https://invasivespecies.wa.gov/.

Sunshine Week

TVW went live more than twenty five years ago bringing gavel to gavel coverage of the state legislature, the state supreme court and more recently,- the courts of appeals to millions of homes across Washington.

You can go back and find out how your representative or senator voted or which questions justices asked in major cases.

A quarter century of House and Senate floor speeches, oral arguments in major cases, the testimony from business leaders, farmers, activists, loggers ,teachers and citizens from every walk of life is available live and online.

This is Sunshine Week, a time when news outlets around the country focus on open government.

We reached out to a political reporter, an editor turned college instructor and lawmaker turned judge about the impact of having cameras in the House and Senate chambers, committee rooms, and the Temple of Justice.