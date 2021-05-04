TVW Update

Watch “The Impact” here:

In a late February ruling with major implications for the criminal justice system, the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state’s strict liability simple possession drug law as unconstitutional. The majority opinion author argued that under the current interpretation of the statute someone could be convicted of drug possession for unknowingly possessing drugs, and that to criminalize “innocent and passive possession ” “even by a defendant who does not know, and has no reason to know, that drugs lay hidden within something that they possess” is to exceed the police power of the state legislature.

The decision potentially opens the door for thousands of people with simple possession convictions to have their convictions vacated and thousands more with simple possession as well as other convictions to be resentenced. County officials are bracing for the possibility of paying back decades in fines collected from drug possession cases and several law enforcement agencies have instructed officers not to make drug possession arrests.

The ruling came during the middle of the legislative session and lawmakers have proposed different bills in response. One bill would simply add the word knowingly

to the old statute and reinstate it. Other legislators see the moment as an opportunity to go a different direction with the statute or to move broadly towards decriminalization.

We spoke with a public defender and a former prosecutor for their input about the current legal framework and the potential for a legislative response.