TVW Update

Letter from Renee Radcliff Sinclair, President and CEO, TVW

Covering state government is our primary mission, but there are a lot of other exciting things happening at TVW as well!

The period between session allows us to regroup and think about how we can improve the coverage and services that are so crucial to our viewers. It’s also an important time to produce our own programs and really let our talented staff shine.

This edition of the TVW Newsletter contains some things that might surprise and we hope, delight you. From exploring our majestic public lands on State Parks to discovering charming out-of-the way treasures on My Favorite Places with Ralph Munro, TVW highlights the incredible beauty and diversity of our great state.

So fire up your tablet or phone, TV or laptop and relax with some of these great programs!