TVW Update

|
Transition Time for TVW Programming – By Mike Bay, Vice President Programming
With the end of the legislative session, TVW’s programming undergoes a shift.
In the gavel-to-gavel world, we transition from full-on legislative coverage to greater coverage of state boards and commissions – although this year, since most meetings were virtual, we were able to maintain coverage of many boards and commissions even during the legislative session.
In terms of produced programming, the legislative interim is the time of year when we move “outside Olympia” – both in terms of covering state government on the ground throughout the state, and creating new “interstitial” or “filler” programming that we can air between hearings the next time the Legislature meets. TVW’s trademark weekly interview programs, Inside Olympia and The Impact, go on hiatus during July and August. During that period, we work on the one long-form documentary we produce each year. Our last two, Nest Zero: Murder Hornets in Washington State and Gun Law Standoff, both won regional Emmys.