TVW Update

In our final episode for the spring 2021 season of “The Impact” we take a look back to the early days of the pandemic and the March 2020 statewide shut down order that closed schools and businesses deemed non-essential, then fast forward to the 2021 legislative session and the official state reopening on June 30, 2021.

We’ll hear from Senate Republican Leader John Braun (R-Centralia) and House Deputy Majority Leader Larry Springer (D-Kirkland) about what transpired from the early days of the pandemic to where things stand today.

“The first identified COVID victim was at frankly a long-term care facility two blocks from my home in Kirkland,” said Springer. “It came upon us at a time where there were literally, virtually no one alive who had ever gone through anything like this before.” “It was harrowing. It was devastating to thousands of families, not to mention economically devastating to thousands and thousands of Washington businesses, and I don’t think early on we had any inclination about what was to come,” said Springer.

We’ll cover the statewide shutdown of schools and businesses deemed “non-essential”, the evolving framework for reopening, the pushback from parents and business owners, the debate over the governor’s emergency powers, the virtual legislative session, the state budget, the post session bill activity, and the potential for a transportation focused special session- all on the official full reopening date of June 30th, 2021.