TVW Update

This week on “The Impact”: host Mike McClanahan has a one-on-one interview with Gov. Jay Inslee to discuss mandates, moratoriums, and the use of emergency power during the pandemic.

You’ll hear the third term governor’s response to criticism of continued governance through executive decree.

M: Why not involve the legislature in these decisions?

Inslee: “Well because we need to act right now and we need to act against the pandemic. We do have a system of laws and the laws adopted by the legislature give the governor the ability and I would say the responsibility to act in these conditions.”

M: Is there any clear date or are there any clear metrics, specific numbers that you’re looking at where it might make sense to go back to a more traditional form of non-emergency governance?

Inslee: “No we haven’t…and no governor has done that in the United States, because there are so many metrics to look at on a daily or hourly basis to make these decisions.”

Inslee also responds to questions about the lawsuits, the looming long-term care deductions, booster shots, and vaccine policies for kids.

Inslee: “It’s a legitimate question as to why we would require vaccines for mumps and measles and other diseases that are not rampant in our state and not require it for a disease that is rampant and rampaging through our state.”

Watch the full interview here.