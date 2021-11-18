TVW Update

November 18, 2021

Every decade, following the U.S. Census, each state’s political districts must be re-mapped to account for population changes and shifts. Washington’s maps are formulated by a bipartisan 5-member commission that includes a non-voting chair.

The Washington State Redistricting Commission this week agreed on new boundaries for the state’s 10 congressional and 49 legislative districts. But, the commission failed to meet the Monday midnight deadline to send the maps to the State Legislature. Because of the missed deadline, the task of redistricting now falls to the State Supreme Court.

What happened? And what’s next? We talk with Commission Chair Sarah Augustine.

Plus, majority Democrats in the State Legislature this year passed a sweeping package of police accountability measures. The measures came in response to high profile police killings, like George Floyd in Minneapolis and Manny Ellis in Tacoma.

The bills addressed everything from when police can use force, chase a vehicle, or sic a dog on a suspect, to who investigates when police use deadly force. Minority Republicans were generally opposed to the measures.

Since they took effect, police and others have warned of unintended consequences. Meanwhile democrats say their work isn’t done yet and more reforms are likely. So what is on the agenda for the 2022 session and what so-called fixes to the new laws are being contemplated?

We talk with Democrat Roger Goodman, chair of the House Public Safety Committee, and Gina Mosbrucker, the ranking Republican on that committee.