TVW Update

December 9, 2021

The state attorney general’s office has been described as the largest law firm in the state. During the Trump years, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the trump administration multiple times. These days, the AG’s office is aggressively pursuing many other avenues of litigation, including a big current case against opioid manufacturers that’s happening in King County Superior Court.

This week on Inside Olympia, host Austin Jenkins sits down for a full-hour in-depth interview with AG Bob Ferguson. The AG is involved in so many issues, it was hard to cover them in an hour. Among the issues discussed:

* Recent U.S. Supreme Court abortion cases, and the Washington AG’s “amicus” briefs filed in these cases.

* Ferguson’s 2022 request legislation, including a ban on high-capacity gun magazines and more medical financial assistance from hospitals.

* The aforementioned opioid case, and why Ferguson decided to pursue the case, rather than settle like other states.

* The AG’s role in defending the capital gains tax passed this year by the State Legislature.

* Lawsuits against Facebook and Google over their reporting of political ads carried on their platforms.

* Ferguson’s thoughts on states’ lawsuits against oil companies over climate change.

* Prosecuting police officers — both in the death of Manny Ellis, and Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

and more…