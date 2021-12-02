TVW Update

December 2, 2021

This week on Inside Olympia, host Austin Jenkins explores the world of health care and insurance with two of the state’s key leaders in that field: WA Health Care Authority (HCA) Director Sue Birch, and State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.

The HCA purchases health insurance for more than two-and-a-half million Washingtonians. That puts the state in a position both to understand health care trends, and to lead efforts to transform how health care is delivered.

The biggest program administered by HCA is Medicaid — called “Apple Health” in Washington — government-funded health care for low-income people. Approximately 1.7 million, about one in five Washingtonians, is on Medicaid. A looming challenge: up to a quarter of a million people who joined Medicaid due to COVID may no longer be eligible once the federal COVID emergency winds down. The HCA hopes to ease the transition for no-longer-eligible residents from Medicaid to other forms of health insurance.

Under the umbrella of the HCA, two relatively new state government entities — the Health Care Cost Transparency Board, and the Universal Health Care Commission — have been formed to try to rein in rising health care costs, and explore what a system would look like that guarantees health care to all Washingtonians.

Washington’s Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler wants to stop insurance companies from using credit scores to set personal auto, homeowner and renter insurance rates. He’s battled to ban the practice both in the State Legislature and in the courts.

Kreidler says the practice targets low-income people, especially people of color.

But many in the insurance industry says it’s a fair and legitimate way to set rates. They maintain that the practice accurately assesses risk and that banning the practice, while resulting in lower costs for some, will raise rates for others, including seniors and others who benefit from good credit scores.

Kreidler also talks about the health insurance market in Washington, which he says is robust and competitive, with over a dozen health insurers offering products in our state. The Office of the Insurance Commissioner reviews and approves health insurance rates every year in the state. The average rate increase for Washington health insurance plans that will take affect next year was just over 4% — compared to some recent years which saw double-digit increases.

One outlier this year is Premera Blue Cross, which raised rates 18%, which Kreidler notes is a smaller increase than that insurer originally proposed. He said Premera has been hit with an especially high number of enrollees with poor health, leading to a steeper rate increase.